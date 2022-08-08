FILE - This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice, respectively, shows Adam Dean Fox, left, and Barry Croft Jr. on April 8, 2022. The men who are accused of crafting a plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 and ignite a national rebellion are facing a second trial with jury selection starting Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, months after a jury couldn't reach a verdict on the pair while acquitting two others in the case. (Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of Justice via AP, File)