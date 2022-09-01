Iowa Republican candidate for Congress Zach Nunn, left, laughs while talking with Arvin Foell of Kelley, Iowa, during an appearance at the Iowa State Fair, in Des Moines, Iowa, August 12, 2022. Nunn is among more than a dozen strict abortion opponents running in competitive House, Senate and governor races working to soften his profile in light of increased enthusiasm among Democratic voters since the June U.S. Supreme Court decision reversing a federal right to abortion. (AP Photo/Thomas Beaumont)