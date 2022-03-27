From left to right, Laura Tyson, Tod Smith and Rebecca Caldwell, residents of Eldorado Springs, watch as the NCAR fire burns in the foothills south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, Saturday, March 26, 2022, in Boulder, Colo. The NCAR fire prompted evacuations in south Boulder and pre-evacuation warning for Eldorado Springs. (Helen H. Richardson/The Denver Post via AP)