A woman enters the face and iris-recognition gate to board a plane, during a media tour at Dubai Airport, in the United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 7, 2021. Dubai's airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, has introduced an iris-scanner that verifies one’s identity and eliminates the need for any human interaction when leaving the country. It’s the latest artificial intelligence program the UAE has launched amid the surging coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)