FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on May 31, 2023, in Salix, Iowa. The College Board says schools in Florida should not offer its Advanced Placement course in psychology to students, citing guidance from state officials to exclude content on sexual orientation and gender identity. The call to shelve the course marks the College Board's latest clash with the administration of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)