FILE- In this Oct. 15, 2008 file photo, former FBI agent John Connolly listens to the testimony during his trial in Miami. The imprisoned former FBI agent serving a 40-year prison sentence for alerting former Boston mobster Whitey Bulger that he could implicated in a mob murder wants to be released from prison on medical grounds. Connolly will ask the Florida Commission on Offender Review Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 to release him. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)