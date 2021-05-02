Claire Xu, poses for a photo, Friday, April 9, 2021, in Decatur, Ga., Xu was propelled into action following the mass fatal shootings of eight people, six of them Asian women, at a Georgia massage businesses in March. She organized a massive rally condemning violence against Asian Americans that drew support from a broad group of activists, elected officials and community members. But her own parents were opposed. “'We don’t want you to do this,'” Xu, 31, recalled their telling her afterward. "'You can write about stuff, but don’t get your face out there.'” (AP Photo/Akili-Casundria Ramsess)