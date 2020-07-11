FILE - In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight," poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio, in New York. Tucker Carlson’s top writer has resigned from Fox News after secretly posting racists and sexist remarks online. CNN reported Friday, July 10, 2020 that writer Blake Neff used a pseudonym to write bigoted comments about Black and Asian people, as well as women, on the online platform AutoAdmit.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)