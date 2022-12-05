People rest in the subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. Ukraine’s air force said it shot down more than 60 of about 70 missiles that Russia fired on in its latest barrage against Ukraine. It was the latest onslaught as part of Moscow’s new, stepped-up campaign that has largely targeted Ukrainian infrastructure and disrupted supplies of power, water and heat in the country as winter looms. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko)