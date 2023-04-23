FILE - A Bed Bath & Beyond customer enters a store in Mountain View, Calif., Wednesday, May 9, 2012. Bed Bath & Beyond has filed for bankruptcy protection, but the company says its stores and websites will remain open and continue serving customers. The beleaguered home goods chain made the filing Sunday, April 23, 2023 in U.S. District Court in New Jersey, listing its estimated assets and liabilities in the range of $1 billion and $10 billion. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)