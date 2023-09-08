FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis answers questions from the media in the Florida Cabinet following his State of the State address during a joint session of the Senate and House of Representatives on March 7, 2023, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The fate of abortion rights in Florida is at stake Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 when the state Supreme Court takes up a challenge to a law banning the procedure in most cases after 15 weeks of pregnancy, which will determine whether an even stricter six-week ban signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis can take effect. (AP Photo/Phil Sears, File)