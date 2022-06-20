FILE - Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, speaks at the Taney County Lincoln Day event at the Chateau on the Lake in Branson, Mo., April 17, 2021. Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, has posted a campaign video ad on Twitter that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he’s hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. (Nathan Papes/The Springfield News-Leader via AP, File)