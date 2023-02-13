FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton, Colo. Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion electric vehicle battery plant about 100 miles west of Detroit that would employ about 2,500 people. The plant was revealed Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 at a meeting of the Michigan Strategic Fund, which approved a large state tax incentive package for the project near the city of Marshall. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)