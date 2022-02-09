Ed Stewart uses a brush and a vacuum to clean the hatch of the Apollo 16 lunar spacecraft at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala., on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. Following a break in routine maintenance because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the museum is sprucing up the antique spaceship before events marking the 50th anniversary of its flight in 1972. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)