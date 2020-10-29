A bulldozer clears out the road damaged by landslide to access a village swamped by another landslide in Quang Nam province, Vietnam on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. Typhoon Molave slammed into Vietnam with destructive force Wednesday, sinking two fishing boats with 26 crew members in what was feared to be the most powerful storm to hit the country in 20 years. (Bui Van Lanh/VNA via AP)