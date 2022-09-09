FILE - Phoenix Police stand in front of police headquarters on May 30, 2020, in Phoenix, waiting for protesters marching to protest the death of George Floyd. A controversial Arizona law restricting how the public can film police is facing its first legal challenge with a lawsuit filed by the ACLU. The group's Arizona chapter, joined by several Arizona news organizations, filed a petition Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in federal court to stop the law. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)