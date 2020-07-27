FILE - In this June 29, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump, left, shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping during a meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, western Japan. The ongoing sharp deterioration in U.S.-China ties poses risks to both countries and the rest of the world. With the U.S. presidential campaign heating up, all bets are that relations with China will only get worse. At stake are global trade, technology and security. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)