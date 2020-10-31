FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019 file photo, A full gallery oversees the Texas Gov. Greg Abbott giving his State of the State Address in the House Chamber in Austin, Texas. Two years ago, a longtime Republican incumbent held onto his west Houston state House seat by the slimmest of margins, a mere one-tenth of percentage point in a race that helped the GOP withstand a Democratic wave. This year, the stakes are even higher. AP Photo/Eric Gay)