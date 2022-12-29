FILE- George Highhouse, of Scranton, brings his Christmas tree and a wreath to Lackawanna County Recycling in Dunmore, Pa., on Jan. 2, 2019. Discarded Christmas trees can be picked up curbside for recycling through regular trash-collection services or or dropped off at locations in various cities. The trees are often shredded for use as compost or mulch that is offered back to residents and non-profit groups free of charge for gardening and landscaping. (Jake Danna Stevens/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)