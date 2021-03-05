FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, mariachi perform for diners at a restaurant on the River Walk in San Antonio. U.S. employers added a surprisingly robust 379,000 jobs in February in a sign the economy is strengthening as virus cases drop, vaccinations ramp up, Americans spend more and states ease business restrictions. Texas joined some other states in announcing it will fully reopen its economy. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)