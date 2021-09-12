FILE - This combo of file photos shows at left, Socialist mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo announces her candidacy for the upcoming presidential election in France next year, Normandy, France, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, and at right, French far-right National Rally leader Marine Le Pen gives a press conference, at the National Assembly, in Paris, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Two politicians have formally declared their intentions to seek to become France’s first female president in next year’s spring election. National Rally’s Marine Le Pen and Paris’ Socialist mayor, Anne Hidalgo, both officially launched their campaigns Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021 in what were widely expected moves. (AP Photo/Michel Euler/Thibault Camus)