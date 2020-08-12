FILE - In this April1 14, 2018, file photo, then-Marine Lt. Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie speaks during a media availability at the Pentagon in Washington. The top U.S. commander for the Middle East warned Wednesday that elements of the Islamic State group are working to rebuild in western Syria, where the U.S. has little visibility or presence. In the region west of the Euphrates River where the Syrian regime is in control “conditions are as bad or worse” than what they were leading up to the rise of IS, said Gen. Frank McKenzie. "We should all be concerned about that.” (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)