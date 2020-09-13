This Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 photo provided by The Cochran Firm shows Roderick Walker at the Clayton County Jail in Jonesboro, Ga. A sheriff's office in Georgia said Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020 it fired a deputy seen on video repeatedly punching Walker during a traffic stop. The deputy was being let go for “excessive use of force,” the Clayton County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. It did not identify the deputy, but said a criminal investigation has been turned over to the district attorney's office. (The Cochran Firm via AP)