A sold sign is shown in front of a home, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates rose this week as the key 30-year loan vaulted over 4% for the first time since May 2019. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reports, Thursday, March 17, 2022, that the average rate on the 30-year loan this week jumped to 4.16% from 3.85% last week. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)