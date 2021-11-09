This combination image shows U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington, Nov. 6, 2021, and China's President Xi Jinping in Brasília, Brazil, Nov. 13, 2019. Biden and Xi will have a rare virtual encounter this week with other Pacific Rim leaders during this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum hosted by New Zealand, to chart a path to recovery out of the once-in-a-century crisis brought on by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Eraldo Peres)