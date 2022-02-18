In this screen grab from video, former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter speaks during a sentencing hearing Feb. 18, 2022 at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Potter, who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright has been sentenced to two years in prison. Potter was convicted in December of first- and second-degree manslaughter in the April 11 killing of Wright, who was Black. (Court TV via AP, Pool)