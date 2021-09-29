FILE - In this July 15, 2021, file photo Pelicans take flight in the Salton Sea on the Sonny Bono Salton Sea National Wildlife Refuge, in Calipatria, Calif. The Biden administration on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, said it is drafting rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and will resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)