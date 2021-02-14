FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2008, file photo, Uno, a 15-inch beagle, poses with his trophy after winning Best in Show at the 132nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden in New York. Beagles had always been in the Westminster doghouse. No matter how cute, poor ol’ Snoopy had never, ever won the grand prize. Bow-wow bummer. (AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File)