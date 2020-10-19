FILE - In this May 13, 2020 file photo, The Dairyland Brew Pub opens to patrons in Appleton, Wis. A Wisconsin judge on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 reimposed an order from Gov. Tony Evers’ administration limiting the number of people who can gather in bars, restaurants and other indoor venues to 25% of capacity. (William Glasheen/The Post-Crescent via AP File)