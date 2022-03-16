FILE - In this April 3, 2021, file photo, Ammon Bundy speaks to a crowd of about 50 followers in front of the Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise, Idaho. A major Boise hospital was locked down for about an hour after far-right activist Bundy urged supporters to head there to protest a child protection case involving a family friend. St. Luke's Health System put the Boise Medical Center on lockdown Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)