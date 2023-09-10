Michael White, a Navy veteran who was jailed in Iran for several years on spying charges, right, hugs Michael's former fellow prisoner and Iranian political activist Mahdi Vatankhah at the Los Angeles International Airport in Los Angeles, Thursday, June 1, 2023. Vatankhah, while in custody and after his release, helped White by providing White's mother with crucial, firsthand accounts about her son's status in prison and by passing along letters White had written while he was locked up. Once freed, White did not forget. He pushed successfully this year for Vatankhah's admission to the United States, allowing the men to be reunited last spring, something neither could have envisioned when they first met in prison years earlier. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)