FILE - Farmer Nathan Weathers configures a high-power, high-tech quad-track tractor near his farm in Yuma, Colo, June 30, 2008. Lawmakers in Colorado and 10 other states have introduced bills that would force farming equipment manufacturers to provide the tools, software, parts and manuals needed for farmers to do their own repairs. The bills are a response to farmers unable to repair their own tractors and combines, forcing them to wait sometimes days and paying steep labor costs. (Brian Brainerd/The Denver Post via AP, file)