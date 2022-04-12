FILE - French far-right candidate Marine Le Pen leaves her campaign headquarters in Paris, Monday, April 11, 2022. French President Emmanuel Macron, the incumbent president with strong pro-European views, and Marine Le Pen, an anti-immigration nationalist, couldn't have more radically opposed visions of the EU. A win for far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in France's presidential race would have immense repercussions on the functioning of the European Union. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)