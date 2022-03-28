FILE - Afghan girls participate a lesson inside a classroom at Tajrobawai Girls High School, in Herat, Afghanistan, Nov. 25, 2021. Taliban hard-liners are turning back the clock in Afghanistan with a flurry of repressive edicts over the past days that hark back to their harsh rule from the late 1990s. Girls have been banned from going to school beyond the sixth grade, women are turned back from boarding planes if they travel unaccompanied by a male relative. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)