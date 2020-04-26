FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2020 file photo, orphans sit inside a social services bus after police removed them from a children's home run by the Orphanage of the Church of Bible Understanding (COBU), following a fire at one of the organization's other homes in Kenscoff, on the outskirts of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The fire on Feb. 13 killed 13 children and two adult caretakers described as disabled by authorities and the church's lawyer. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery, File)