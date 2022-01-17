In this photo provided by the Durham Police Department, a truck hangs from the highway N.C. 147 overpass after its cab apparently slid off the highway during winter weather, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Durham, N.C. The cab of the truck appeared to have landed upright on Highway 15-501 below, while the trailer was in a vertical position, from the bridge to the highway below, causing road closures. (Durham Police Department via AP)