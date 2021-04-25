In this April 23, 2021, photo Sydney Kramer, a graduate student at the University of Colorado, poses for a photo on the campus in Boulder, Colo. Kramer is typical of many new Colorado arrivals. The 23-year-old moved to the university town of Boulder in January to begin graduate studies in atmospheric and oceanic sciences. She could have stayed in Miami, a natural location for someone of her interests and where she finished her undergraduate studies. But Kramer was depressed by Florida's anti-science turn under Republican state control. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)