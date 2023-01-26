Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. Israeli forces killed at least nine Palestinians, including a 60-year-old woman, and wounded several others during a raid in a flashpoint area of the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the deadliest days in months of unrest. The Israeli military said it was conducting an operation to arrest a militant grouping linked to the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which has major foothold in the camp. A gun battle erupted, during which the military said it was targeting militants involved in planning and carrying out attacks on Israelis. (AP Photo/Majdi Mohammed)