Sharday Miller, walks away holding extra bandages she received after having her skin treated at the Kensington Hospital wound care outreach van parked in the Kensington neighborhood of Philadelphia, Tuesday, May 23, 2023. Xylazine, a powerful animal sedative that's moving through the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, causing gruesome skin wounds and scrambling longstanding methods for treating addiction and reversing overdoses. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)