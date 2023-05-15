This photo provided by Shaffer Distributing in May 2023, shows Marty Turner, director of vending sales for the company. Vending machines that have long been stocked with snacks are getting repurposed to distribute life-saving supplies to help fight the opioid epidemic. A growing number of cities and local governments are making so-called “harm reduction” items, including the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, available for free via machines. (Shaffer Distributing via AP)