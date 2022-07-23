n this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued as he brandishes a sharp object during an attack U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP)