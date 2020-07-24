This combination of photos provided by the School Sisters of St. Francis shows Sisters Annelda Holtkamp, Bernadette Kelter, Josephine Seier and Marie June Skender. The nuns, who died from COVID-19 in March and April 2020, had retired years ago. Some moved into the Our Lady of the Angels assisted living facility in Wisconsin, when it opened in 2011. (School Sisters of St. Francis via AP)