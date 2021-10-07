People stand in the direct sunlight adjacent to an over-crowded bus stop, Monday, Sept. 13, 2021, in Phoenix. Soaring temperatures are making it harder to live in the United States' already hot, fast growing desert areas. Heat dangers are even more pronounced in poor and racially and ethnically diverse communities in the West's burgeoning desert cities and counties, where people don't have enough protection against heat waves. (AP Photo/Matt York)