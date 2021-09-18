A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Southern California on Friday evening, according to the US Geological Survey.
The quake was widely felt in the Los Angeles area and surrounding cities including Carson, Lomita, and Torrance.
There have been no early reports of injuries or significant damage as of 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. ET), according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
The USGS said the depth of the quake was 8.6 miles (14 kilometers).
LAFD said it was following protocol and was in Earthquake Emergency Mode with fire department vehicles and helicopters patrolling an approximate 470 square-mile jurisdiction to identify any damage or emergency needs.
