FILE - This satellite image provided by the NOAA shows five tropical storms churning in the Atlantic basin on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. The storms, from left, are Hurricane Sally over the Gulf of Mexico, Hurricane Paulette over Bermuda, the remnants of Tropical Storm Rene, and Tropical Storms Teddy and Vicky. A NOAA study released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 says cleaner air in Europe and the United States is helping trigger a dramatic increase in the number of Atlantic hurricanes. (NOAA via AP)