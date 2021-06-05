This poster provided by the U.S. Department of Justice shows Maxsim Yukabets. Yakubets, 33, is best known as co-leader of a cybergang that calls itself Evil Corp. Foreign keyboard criminals with no fear of repercussions have paralyzed U.S. schools and hospitals, leaked highly sensitive police files, triggered US fuel shortages and, most recently, a now could be responsible for a disruption in global food supply chains. (U.S. Department of Justice via AP)