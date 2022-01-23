FILE - A drone follows a man riding a motorized surfboard in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 25, 2020. The UAE has banned the flying of drones in the country for recreation after Yemen’s Houthi rebels claimed a fatal drone attack on an oil facility and major airport in the country. As of Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, drone hobbyists and other operators of light electric sports aircraft face “legal liabilities” if caught flying the objects, the Interior Ministry said, adding it may grant exemptions to businesses seeking to film. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell, File)