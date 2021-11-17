FILE - Students finish loading belongings into a U-Haul truck as they move out of their dorm in Washington on March 18, 2020. The proportion of people who moved over the past year fell to its lowest rate in the 73 years that it has been tracked, in a refutation of popular anecdotes that there was a great migration in the U.S. during the pandemic, according to figures released Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 by the U.S. Census Bureau. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)