Chander Shekhar, co-owner of Shopno Fashion in New York's Jackson Heights neighborhood, poses for a portrait on June 22, 2020, the first day of New York City's "Phase Two" reopening plan. This neighborhood was hit particularly hard by COVID-19, and shops were opening for the first time in more than three months. Shekhar is reluctant to complain, but the night before reopening the stress and uncertainty of what lay ahead had woken him nine times. (AP Photo/Marshall Ritzel)