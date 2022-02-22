United States' Alex Morgan jumps over Netherlands' goalkeeper Sari van Veenendaal as she attempts to score during a women's quarterfinal soccer match at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has asked for permission to participate in the appeal by American women soccer players trying to reinstate their pay claim against the U.S. Soccer Federation. The EEOC asked the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, to be allowed to address the court during oral arguments scheduled for March 7 in Pasadena, California.(AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)